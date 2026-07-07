Family CFO Inc Sells 6,510 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Family CFO Inc lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 4.7% of Family CFO Inc's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 135,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9,617.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,034 shares of the company's stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $295.06 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,900.02 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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