Family Manage LLC Buys Shares of 47,397 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Family Manage LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,397 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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