Family Manage LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Family Manage LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 33,851 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 39.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE EOG opened at $146.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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