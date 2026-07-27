Family Manage LLC Invests $1.62 Million in AT&T Inc. $T

Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,978 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Amundi boosted its stake in AT&T by 67.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $624,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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