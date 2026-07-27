Family Manage LLC Purchases 130,648 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Family Manage LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,526 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140,532 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $216,999,000 after acquiring an additional 435,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,312 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,829,788 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 207,998 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,750,533 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,559,646 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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