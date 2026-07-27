Family Manage LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Family Manage LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 778.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merck announced initial access plans for alimatravir , its investigational once-monthly oral HIV PrEP in Phase 3 development, and said it has signed voluntary licensing agreements covering 129 countries . That broad access strategy could support adoption in large international markets if the drug is approved. Article Title

Merck announced initial access plans for , its investigational once-monthly oral HIV PrEP in Phase 3 development, and said it has signed voluntary licensing agreements covering . That broad access strategy could support adoption in large international markets if the drug is approved. Neutral Sentiment: Merck also issued a company release on the same alimatravir access plan, reinforcing that the program is moving forward and that it is trying to expand availability in regions that account for most new HIV diagnoses globally. Article Title

Merck also issued a company release on the same alimatravir access plan, reinforcing that the program is moving forward and that it is trying to expand availability in regions that account for most new HIV diagnoses globally. Neutral Sentiment: Traders also bought a high volume of Merck call options , which may reflect rising bullish speculation around the stock and the HIV pipeline, but it does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Traders also bought a high volume of , which may reflect rising bullish speculation around the stock and the HIV pipeline, but it does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Par Health launched the first generic version of Janumet XR in the U.S., which may pressure Merck’s diabetes-related sales and adds another competitive headwind for an established product. Article Title

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:MRK opened at $131.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $323.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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