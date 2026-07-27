Family Manage LLC Sells 60,921 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Family Manage LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 60,921 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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