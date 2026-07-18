Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 8,262 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 254,937 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $73,310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 4,314 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $346.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $368.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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