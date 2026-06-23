Farmers National Bank Acquires 3,349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers National Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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