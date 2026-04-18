Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.51 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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