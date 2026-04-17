Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $153,292,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $720,535,000 after buying an additional 337,991 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $93,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $325.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $239.27 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $350.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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