Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,392 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and trading surge — Citigroup reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS $3.06; revenue up ~14%), with fixed-income/trading revenues propelling the highest quarterly revenue in years. That beat is the primary driver of the recent rally and analyst upgrades. Article Title

Q1 earnings beat and trading surge — Citigroup reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS $3.06; revenue up ~14%), with fixed-income/trading revenues propelling the highest quarterly revenue in years. That beat is the primary driver of the recent rally and analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Multiple firms have raised ratings and targets after the Q1 beat, lifting investor sentiment and underpinning the stock’s strength. Upgrades/target bumps support further upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Multiple firms have raised ratings and targets after the Q1 beat, lifting investor sentiment and underpinning the stock’s strength. Upgrades/target bumps support further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: IFC/Citi $98M facility in South Africa — Citigroup joined IFC to launch a $98M facility to reduce local-currency risk for South African borrowers, extending Citi’s franchise and fee/investment relationships in EM markets. This is a tactical growth/relationship win in institutional and sovereign business. Article Title

IFC/Citi $98M facility in South Africa — Citigroup joined IFC to launch a $98M facility to reduce local-currency risk for South African borrowers, extending Citi’s franchise and fee/investment relationships in EM markets. This is a tactical growth/relationship win in institutional and sovereign business. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market positioning — Unusually large call-option volume and social-media chatter celebrating trading gains indicate elevated investor bullishness and momentum flows into the stock. (Signals support near-term interest but can amplify volatility.)

Bullish market positioning — Unusually large call-option volume and social-media chatter celebrating trading gains indicate elevated investor bullishness and momentum flows into the stock. (Signals support near-term interest but can amplify volatility.) Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop — Weekly jobless claims came in below expectations, a positive macro print that generally supports bank earnings via stronger consumer activity and trading volume, but it also complicates rate outlooks. Article Title

Macro backdrop — Weekly jobless claims came in below expectations, a positive macro print that generally supports bank earnings via stronger consumer activity and trading volume, but it also complicates rate outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Private-credit exposure disclosure — Citi reported ~$22B of private-credit exposure; the number is notable but within the range disclosed by peers and accompanied by loss-absorption commentary, so it’s a watch item rather than an immediate red flag. Article Title

Private-credit exposure disclosure — Citi reported ~$22B of private-credit exposure; the number is notable but within the range disclosed by peers and accompanied by loss-absorption commentary, so it’s a watch item rather than an immediate red flag. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit-taking after big run-up — Recent filings show insider sales and large one-year outperformance (~+110% Y/Y cited in social summaries); those factors, plus thinner-than-average volume today, point to profit-taking and supply pressure weighing on the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $132.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here