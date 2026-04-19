Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 230.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,594 shares of the mining company's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 99.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the mining company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 173.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BHP stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $83.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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