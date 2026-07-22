Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,488 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,791 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,867 shares of the company's stock worth $318,854,000 after purchasing an additional 163,966 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST
Fastenal News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fastenal’s Q2 2026 earnings call transcript reinforced steady operating performance, with revenue growth and execution suggesting the company is still taking share in industrial distribution. Fastenal (FAST) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that Fastenal’s digital tools, contract wins, and international growth are supporting continued industrial sales expansion, which could help sustain earnings growth. FAST Trends to Watch as Digital Tools Reshape Industrial Demand Ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Fastenal was also featured as a high-dividend stock with a long record of payouts, which can support demand from income-focused investors. 5 High Dividend Yield Stocks to Buy for a Stable Portfolio in 2H 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: The company raised its dividend alongside other industrial names, signaling confidence in cash flow, though the article framed it more as part of a broader dividend-themed roundup than a major catalyst. Industrial and Utility Giants Boost Dividends as Data Center Tailwinds Build (FAST)
- Neutral Sentiment: One MarketWatch item noted that Fastenal underperformed peers on Monday, but it did not point to a major company-specific negative; this looks more like relative trading noise. Fastenal Co. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warned that margin pressure and a rich valuation leave FAST with less room for error, which is the main reason the stock may not be advancing more sharply. Is FAST Stock Too Expensive as Growth and Margins Send Mixed Signals?
- Negative Sentiment: Another note echoed that rising costs and margin pressure remain key risks, suggesting investors are watching profitability closely even as sales trends improve. Fastenal Stock Outlook 2026 as Digital Gains Lift Industrial Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also scrutinizing international revenue trends, which could affect Wall Street forecasts if overseas growth does not accelerate. Don't Overlook Fastenal (FAST) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
Fastenal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $50.63.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fastenal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Fastenal's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fastenal's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.
About Fastenal
(Free Report
)
Fastenal NASDAQ: FAST is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.
Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.
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