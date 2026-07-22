Go Pro
→ Your First Trade Playbook is expiring (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Fastenal logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Madison Asset Management LLC cut its Fastenal stake by 40.1% in the first quarter, selling 145,791 shares and leaving it with 217,488 shares worth about $10.1 million.
  • Fastenal’s latest quarterly results showed solid growth, with revenue up 14.7% year over year to $2.39 billion and EPS of $0.33, matching analyst expectations.
  • The company also raised its dividend to $0.26 per share quarterly, while analysts remain mixed overall with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $48.83 amid concerns about valuation and margins.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,488 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,791 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,867 shares of the company's stock worth $318,854,000 after purchasing an additional 163,966 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Fastenal's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fastenal's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal NASDAQ: FAST is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fastenal Right Now?

Before you consider Fastenal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fastenal wasn't on the list.

While Fastenal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
America’s answer to universal basic income
America’s answer to universal basic income
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines