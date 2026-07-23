Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $183,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979,064 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,920.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 453,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $126.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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