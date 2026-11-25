State Street Corp reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,345,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.39% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $688,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Dakota State Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7%

FRT opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $339.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $163,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,309.57. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and destination-style properties that combine retail, restaurants, entertainment, and, in some locations, residential and office space. The company focuses on established, densely populated communities, primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, California, and South Florida. Its properties serve shoppers, residents, and businesses through a mix of national and local retailers, dining options, and other services.

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