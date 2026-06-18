Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Acquired by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for about 4.2% of 4D Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,840,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $742,799,000 after buying an additional 138,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,362,294 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $256,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,523 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,967,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $234,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $187,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $114.09 on Thursday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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