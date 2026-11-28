State Street Corp decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,968 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 2,454,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Federal Signal worth $270,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,503,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,099,592 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $121,838,000 after acquiring an additional 214,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $9,602,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,277,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $655.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation is a manufacturer of equipment and systems for environmental services, public safety and industrial applications. Its Environmental Solutions business produces street sweepers, sewer cleaners, vacuum trucks and other specialized vehicles used to maintain streets, sewer systems and infrastructure. The company's Safety and Security Systems business supplies warning sirens, emergency vehicle lighting, audible and visual signaling devices, and mass-notification systems. These products help municipalities, businesses and other organizations communicate alerts and support public safety.

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