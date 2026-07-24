Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 4,178.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 863 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FHI opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $478.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.47%.Federated Hermes's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 74,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,060,718.20. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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