Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,724 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,508,103,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,554,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,943,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $448,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $162.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $377.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.80 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $359.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $308.09 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $302.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $345.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The shipping service provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.40. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CFO Claude Russ sold 16,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.11, for a total value of $5,298,635.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,774.57. This represents a 79.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Adams sold 3,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.06, for a total value of $955,618.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,531.36. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,387 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,426. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation is a global transportation and logistics company that provides delivery, freight, and supply chain services to businesses and consumers. Its offerings include express and ground package delivery, freight transportation, customs clearance, and logistics solutions that help customers manage shipping and distribution. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971, FedEx began operations in 1973. The company serves customers throughout the United States and in international markets, connecting businesses and consumers through its transportation and delivery networks.

See Also

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