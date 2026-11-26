Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189,283 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 1,043,986 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.64% of FedEx worth $1,764,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,508,103,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,554,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $579,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $466,943,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,121,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claude Russ sold 16,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.11, for a total transaction of $5,298,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,774.57. This represents a 79.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Brightman sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.68, for a total transaction of $8,427,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,746.60. This trade represents a 68.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,387 shares of company stock worth $14,681,426. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded FedEx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $377.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $399.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FedEx to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $359.16.

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FedEx Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $309.08 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $302.91 and its 200 day moving average is $336.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The shipping service provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.09%. FedEx's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global transportation, e-commerce and business services company. Its offerings include express and ground package delivery, freight transportation, supply chain services, and logistics solutions for businesses and individuals. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971, FedEx began operations in 1973 and built its business around time-sensitive air delivery. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and serves customers in more than 220 countries and territories.

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