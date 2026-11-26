Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx Freight Hldg Co (NYSE:FDXF - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 858,319 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 5.38% of FedEx Freight worth $879,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Freight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Freight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Freight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Freight during the second quarter worth approximately $723,747,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Freight in the second quarter worth $1,727,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx Freight from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FedEx Freight from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on shares of FedEx Freight in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FedEx Freight from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of FedEx Freight in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDXF

FedEx Freight Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:FDXF opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.60. FedEx Freight Hldg Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $118.06.

FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Freight Hldg Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Freight Company Profile

FedEx Freight provides less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, consolidating shipments from multiple customers and moving them through a network of service centers. Its offerings include time-definite and more economical freight services, along with options for larger or specialized shipments. The company serves businesses across North America, with a network designed to support regional and long-distance freight movements. FedEx Freight traces its roots to trucking operations that became part of FedEx through acquisitions, including Viking Freight and American Freightways.

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