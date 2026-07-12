Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,424 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MSI stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.51. 631,351 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $409.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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