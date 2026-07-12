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Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Ferguson Wellman Capital Management initiated a new position in Freeport-McMoRan, buying 436,368 shares worth about $25.65 million in the first quarter.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive: several analysts recently raised price targets, and Freeport-McMoRan now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $68.63.
  • The company posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.57 and revenue of $6.23 billion, and it also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share payable August 3.
  • Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 436,368 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $25,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.5%

FCX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,860,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Freeport-McMoRan's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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