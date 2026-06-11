Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,583 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Ferrari worth $359,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,926 shares of the company's stock worth $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company's stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

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Ferrari Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $347.68 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $312.51 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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