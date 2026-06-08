Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,545 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ferrari worth $143,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Ferrari by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 51,928 shares of the company's stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,917 shares of the company's stock worth $89,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts: Sign Up

Ferrari News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $347.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $519.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrari wasn't on the list.

While Ferrari currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here