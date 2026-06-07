Ferrari N.V. $RACE Stake Cut by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,811 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Ferrari were worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferrari alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 target price on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RACE opened at $347.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $312.51 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrari wasn't on the list.

While Ferrari currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here