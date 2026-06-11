Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL is NFC Investments LLC's 7th Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,454 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares during the period. Fidelis Insurance makes up about 4.5% of NFC Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of Fidelis Insurance worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,377,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,352 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 380,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.36. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelis Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelis Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Fidelis Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here