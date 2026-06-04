Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 257.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 101.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,974 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 342,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 150,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $61.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here