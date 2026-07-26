Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,049 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $572,782,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,353,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,634,000 after buying an additional 193,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,250,000 after buying an additional 1,743,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

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Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of FNF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Fidelity National Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is 75.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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