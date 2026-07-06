Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,917 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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