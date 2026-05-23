Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 937,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.71% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $244,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $244,139,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1%

FIS opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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