Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys Shares of 6,703 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $343.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $354.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.12.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,316,257 shares of company stock worth $474,860,636 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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