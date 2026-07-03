Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires 29,595 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 591.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 4.2%

Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $309.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here