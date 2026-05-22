Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,409 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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