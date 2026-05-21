Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,183 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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