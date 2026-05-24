Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,825 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,603 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 798,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,806,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,382,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Copart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,181,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Copart

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $58.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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