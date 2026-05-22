Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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