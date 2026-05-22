Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 11,146 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,146 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.41 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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