Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 15,760 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.27.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $298.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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