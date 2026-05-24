Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 18,652 Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,244.74. This trade represents a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9%

IR stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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