Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 44,979 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here