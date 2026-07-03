Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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