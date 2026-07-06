Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $262.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $263.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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