Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.10 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225 , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and raised its price target to , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title

Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title

The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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