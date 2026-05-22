Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.17 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,761 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

UPS stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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