Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.41 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 670,396.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 201,119 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 20,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,129.12. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $37,209.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,676. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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