Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.76 Million in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 77.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

View Our Latest Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Down 2.9%

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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