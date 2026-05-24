Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.90 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,991 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company's stock.

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Key BioMarin Pharmaceutical News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $996,743.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,833,958.38. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $176,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $1,555,389. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $105.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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