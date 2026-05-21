Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $2.25 Million in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,919 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $583.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $626.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $562.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $692.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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